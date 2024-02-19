50 സ്റ്റെയിൻലെസ്സ് സ്റ്റീൽ ബാറുകളിലായി മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ 58 കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളുടെ പേരുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി നിസ്സാർ ഇബ്രാഹിം നിർമ്മിച്ച 35 cm നീളവും 20 cm വീതിയും 40 cm ഉയരവുമുള്ള മെ​ഗാസ്റ്റാർ മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ശിൽപം ശ്രദ്ധ നേടുന്നു. 15kg ഭാരമുള്ള ഈ ശിൽപം ഒരു അനാമോർഫിക് ഇൻസ്റ്റാളേഷനാണ്.

“Embodying the soul of your cinematic journey, intricate artistry intertwines with a brutalist medium, an homage to your talent in versatility and your indelible mark on the world of cinema. May this sculpture stir your heart as you have for millions around the world..” എന്നാണ് ശിൽപത്തിന് താഴെയായ് ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റ് നിസ്സാർ ഇബ്രാഹിം കുറിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.